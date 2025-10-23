Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Yesavage will start Game 1 of the World Series versus the Dodgers on Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

At 22 years and 88 days old, Yesavage will be the second-youngest World Series Game 1 starter in history, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. He will be opposed by Blake Snell. Yesavage has made three starts this postseason, collecting a 4.20 ERA and 22:7 K:BB over 15 innings. The Blue Jays have not yet named their Game 2 starter, but it will likely be Kevin Gausman.