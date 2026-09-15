Yesavage (knee) thew 34 pitches and failed to get out of the first inning of a rehab outing at Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Yesavage sat at 93.3 mph on his fastball, which topped out at 94.4 mph Tuesday. The right-hander allowed two runs, one of which was earned, on two hits and a walk. Toronto's goal is for the 23-year-old to start Sept. 21 in Baltimore. The Blue Jays would like their young arm back, as they are fighting for the third wild-card spot in the American League with the Guardians.