Yesavage didn't factor into the decision in Game 1 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Friday, allowing two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five batters across four innings.

Yesavage got off to a strong start by retiring the side in order in the first -- highlighted by a strikeout of Shohei Ohtani -- but the rookie right-hander eventually fell victim to the strength of Los Angeles' offense. An Enrique Hernandez RBI single gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the second, and Will Smith plated another run with his single in the third. Yesavage's pitch count had reached 80 by the end of the fourth frame, forcing Toronto to turn to its bullpen early and preventing the 22-year-old from benefiting from the Jays' nine-run explosion in the sixth. If the Dodgers are able to win at least one of the next three contests, Yesavage would likely be the choice to take the mound in Los Angeles for Game 5.