Yesavage is scheduled for a two-inning simulated game against minor leaguers Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays are slow-playing Yesavage this spring after he had a significant workload jump in 2025. While the young right-hander is still expected to break camp as a member of Toronto's rotation, his workload limitations will carry over into the beginning of the regular season.