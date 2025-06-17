Yesavage could make his MLB debut for the Blue Jays this season if he continues to face little challenge from minor-league hitters, Mitch Bannon of the Athletic reports. "If he continues to dominate performance-wise, in tandem with consistent routines and progress with his priority goals, then it's not out of the question," player development director Joe Sclafani said recently. "It's our group's job to think long term and put him in the best position to succeed, but Trey will ultimately be the driver of those decisions."

The 20th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft won't be the first player from his class to reach the Show -- that honor belongs to Houston's Cam Smith -- but Yesavage has torn through the Jays' system to begin the season, making his pro debut at Single-A Dunedin on April 8 and then making his Double-A debut just over two months later. The 21-year-old right-hander still has a lot to prove before he'll be a viable option for the 26-man roster, but his four-pitch arsenal may already be big-league ready if his control and command hold up at higher levels, and Yesavage's 43.4 percent strikeout rate through 54.2 innings on the year leads all qualified minor-league hurlers. One big obstacle to a 2025 big-league debut would be his workload -- the organization came into the season planning to cap him at about 120-130 innings. Even if he doesn't get called up for the stretch run, Yesavage appears to be on track to compete for a rotation spot in Toronto as soon as spring training 2026.