Manager John Schneider said Tuesday that Yesavage (knee) continues to play catch off flat ground, and the Blue Jays are still hopeful that the right-hander can return from the 15-day injured list in late September, MLB.com reports.

After undergoing left meniscus surgery Aug. 11, Yesavage was cleared to begin a throwing program about a week later. While Yesavage is said to be showing good range of motion with his knee while playing catch, the Blue Jays haven't yet given him the green light to advance to mound work. Yesavage still has enough time to complete his ramp-up process and get cleared for game action before the end of the season, though if he ends up returning in the final week or two of September, he could work out of the bullpen or get deployed as an opener or part of a piggyback arrangement if he ends up starting.