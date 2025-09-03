Yesavage struck out six while giving up two hits and a walk over three scoreless relief innings for Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

The usage was particularly interesting when it comes to Yesavage's chances of making his big-league debut in September, as he entered the game as a bulk reliever after Paxton Schultz worked the first inning as an opener. Yesavage wound up tossing 54 pitches (35 strikes) before exiting, and he had little trouble dealing with a Syracuse lineup that featured a mix of rehabbing major leaguers like Francisco Alvarez (thumb/finger) and top Mets hitting prospects like Jett Williams and Carson Benge. Yesavage isn't on the 40-man roster and wasn't added to the 26-man roster before Sept. 1, so he'd need an exemption from the league to be eligible for postseason play, but the Blue Jays appear to be seriously considering having him bolster a faltering big-league bullpen down the stretch. Over four Triple-A appearances, the 22-year-old right-hander sports a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB in 14 innings.