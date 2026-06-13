Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Walks six in win

Yesavage (3-3) earned the win Friday, allowing five runs on four hits and six walks over five innings against the Yankees. He struck out three.

It certainly wasn't Yesavage's best performance as he walked at least six for the second time this season, though it was enough to net the win since the Blue Jays built up an early lead and tacked on late. The right-hander has surrendered five or more runs in three of his past four starts and has a 6.85 ERA and 18:17 K:BB across 22.1 innings during that span.