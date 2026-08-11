Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Week-to-week after meniscus surgery

Yesavage (knee) underwent surgery to repair his torn meniscus Tuesday and is considered week-to-week, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Manager John Schneider said the Blue Jays haven't ruled out Yesavage for the remainder of the 2026 season. The 23-year-old has been limited to 18 big-league starts this season due to shoulder and knee injuries. When healthy, he's posted a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 91:46 K:BB across 93.2 innings and is in the 91st percentile in expected opponent batting average (.200).