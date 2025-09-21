Yesavage did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Royals, when he allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two across four innings.

Yesavage earned another start after dazzling in his debut against the Rays on Monday, when he struck out nine batters across five innings. He retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced Sunday before giving up two runs in the fourth inning, and he was tagged for two more in the fifth after being lifted without recording an out. Yesavage has given up five earned runs while striking out 11 batters through the first nine innings of his major-league career as he looks to make his case for a spot in the Blue Jays' rotation in the postseason. His last chance to audition will be next weekend against the Rays in Toronto.