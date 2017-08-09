Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Ankle shouldn't be issue in spring training
Blue Jays manager said Wednesday that while Tulowitzki isn't expected to return from the 60-day disabled list this season, the shortstop shouldn't be hampered by his ankle injury heading into spring training, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tulowitzki was diagnosed with ligament damage to his right ankle shortly after hitting the DL on July 29, and it remains undetermined whether or not he'll need to undergo surgery to address the matter. Even if Tulowitzki decides to treat the injury with the rest-and-rehab method, it doesn't sound like he'll be at risk of any lingering issues during the 2018 campaign. While that news should brighten Tulowitzki's outlook a bit for next season, he's endured a litany of lower-body injuries throughout his career, so he should still be viewed as a significant health risk even if the ankle doesn't present any problems for him.
