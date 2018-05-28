Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Begins running progression

Tulowitzki (heel) is scheduled to begin his running progression Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tulowitzki has been hitting and running on an anti-gravity treadmill with no issues recently, but he's just been cleared to begin a running program. Barring any setbacks as he ramps up his running, the veteran could be cleared to return to game action at extended spring training in the comings weeks. In the meantime, Gio Urshela will continue to man shortstop while Tulowitzki and Aledmys Diaz (ankle) are sidelined.

