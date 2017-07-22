Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Collects two hits Friday
Tulowitzki went 2-for-4 with his ninth double of the year in Friday's lopsided loss to Cleveland.
The aging shortstop has picked his game up in July. He's now 19-for-63 (.302) while playing in all but one of the team's 17 games this month. However, there's a glaring downside to Tulowitzki's uptick in average, and that is an unusually high 16:2 strikeout to walk ratio in July. In league's that don't penalize whiffs, owners might be wise to ride Tulo while he's hot -- but temper expectations as he's certainly more of a name than a producer at this point in his career.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Day off Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Records four hits in Tuesday's game•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Homers again Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Smacks sixth homer of season Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Gets breather Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Crushes fifth homer of 2017 on Friday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...