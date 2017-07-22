Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Collects two hits Friday

Tulowitzki went 2-for-4 with his ninth double of the year in Friday's lopsided loss to Cleveland.

The aging shortstop has picked his game up in July. He's now 19-for-63 (.302) while playing in all but one of the team's 17 games this month. However, there's a glaring downside to Tulowitzki's uptick in average, and that is an unusually high 16:2 strikeout to walk ratio in July. In league's that don't penalize whiffs, owners might be wise to ride Tulo while he's hot -- but temper expectations as he's certainly more of a name than a producer at this point in his career.