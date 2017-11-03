Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Comes off DL

Tulowitzki was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tulowitzki has been on the shelf since late July while recovering from ligament damage to his right ankle, but should be able to have a full recovery by the time spring training rolls around. During 66 games with Toronto this season, he slashed .249/.300/.378 with seven home runs and 26 RBI.