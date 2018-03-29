Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Dealing with bone spurs on both heels

The Blue Jays announced that Tulowitzki has bilateral heel bone spurs, which means that he is dealing with a bone spur issue in each foot, John Lott of The Athletic reports.

The team also placed Tulowitzki on the 60-day DL prior to Thursday's game, so he will remain sidelined for the next couple months while doctors figure out the best way to deal with this situation. Expect there to be further details regarding the next step in his recovery in the next couple days. In his place, Aledmys Diaz and Yangervis Solarte will see time at shortstop.