Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Diagnosed with ligament damage to ankle

Tulowitzki, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, underwent an MRI, which revealed ligament damage to his right ankle, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tulowitzki is scheduled to receive further evaluation from a foot/ankle specialist in the coming days, but if the diagnosis is confirmed, the shortstop could require surgery, which would likely spell an end to his season. Those who have owned Tulowitzki in fantasy have long been aware of the high injury risk he carries, and with his production on the downturn since he arrived in Toronto in a midseason trade in 2015, it may not be worthwhile to invest in him outside of deeper and AL-only formats next season. As for the current campaign, the Blue Jays will likely get by with a platoon of Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney at shortstop for the duration of Tulowitzki's absence.