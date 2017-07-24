Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Does fielding drills Monday
Tulowitzki (groin) was able to do some fielding drills and took part in light baserunning prior to Monday's game against the Athletics, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Blue Jays have yet to release their lineup for the series opener, but it seems likely that Tulowitzki will hit the bench while he still remains a bit limited by the injury. He's being labeled as day-to-day for now, so the Blue Jays don't seem to be concerned yet that he'll require a trip to the disabled list.
