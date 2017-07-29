Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Exits with ankle injury

Tulowitzki was lifted from Friday's game after landing awkwardly on first base while running out a ground ball, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

In his first at-bat of the game, Tulowitzki hit a sharp grounder up the middle and appeared to roll his right ankle on the side of first base while running it out. It's a scary development in what has already been an injury-hindered campaign for the veteran shortstop, though the team will likely release a more detailed diagnosis once it becomes available. Ryan Goins took over at shortstop upon his departure.