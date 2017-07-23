Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Expected to play Sunday
Tulowitzki is expected to play Sunday after being held out of two of the Jays' last three games due to groin soreness, The Associated Press reports.
Manager John Gibbons originally stated that his shortstop would likely sit out the rest of the weekend, but that plan obviously isn't set in stone. With an early game on tap Sunday in Cleveland, owners should have time to adjust their own lineups once Gibbons submits his. It would be prudent, though, to have a backup plan in place just in case Tulowitzki does remain out.
