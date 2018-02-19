Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Fields grounders, takes batting practice Thursday
Tulowitzki (heel) fielded grounders and took batting practice with no issues Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This is encouraging news for Tulowitzki, who was shut down last week with a bone spur in his heel. While the issue isn't expected to require surgery, the Blue Jays will still proceed cautiously with their veteran shortstop, likely keeping him sidelined for the start of Grapefruit League action. The hope is that he'll be ready to go by Opening Day, but if not, Toronto will look to either Aledmys Diaz or Yangervis Solarte, both of whom were acquired in offseason trades, to fill in at shortstop.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Heel surgery not deemed necessary•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Dealing with bone spur•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Comes off DL•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Has support as 2018 starter•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Ankle shouldn't be issue in spring training•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....