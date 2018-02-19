Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Fields grounders, takes batting practice Thursday

Tulowitzki (heel) fielded grounders and took batting practice with no issues Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This is encouraging news for Tulowitzki, who was shut down last week with a bone spur in his heel. While the issue isn't expected to require surgery, the Blue Jays will still proceed cautiously with their veteran shortstop, likely keeping him sidelined for the start of Grapefruit League action. The hope is that he'll be ready to go by Opening Day, but if not, Toronto will look to either Aledmys Diaz or Yangervis Solarte, both of whom were acquired in offseason trades, to fill in at shortstop.