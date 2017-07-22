Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Hits bench for second time in three days
Tulowitzki is not in the lineup Saturday against the Indians, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Despite going 2-for-4 with a double in Friday's contest, Tulo will head to the bench for his second night off in three games. Ryan Goins will log a start at shortstop to replace him.
