Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Hits bench for second time in three days

Tulowitzki is not in the lineup Saturday against the Indians, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Despite going 2-for-4 with a double in Friday's contest, Tulo will head to the bench for his second night off in three games. Ryan Goins will log a start at shortstop to replace him.

