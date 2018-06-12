Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Hopes to return this season
Tulowitzki (heel) said he hopes to return sometime this season, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Tulowitzki is slowly working his way back from heel surgery that he underwent at the beginning of April. He remains without a timetable for his return.
