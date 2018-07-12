Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Increases activity
Tulowitzki (heel) began ramping up his activities Tuesday after resting during the first week of July, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Tulowitzki rested on the recommendation of the Blue Jays' training staff, but it doesn't sound like it was a result of any setback in his recovery from spring surgery to remove bone spurs from his right heel. The veteran shortstop has already began a running progression and has been hitting and fielding for a while, but it's unclear when he'll be given the green light to begin a minor-league rehab assignment. Any rehab stint would likely last close to the maximum 20 days, given that Tulowitzki hasn't faced live pitching in a competitive setting since last July.
