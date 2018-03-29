Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Lands on 60-day DL
Tulowitzki (ankle) will start the season on the 60-day disabled list, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
He saw an ankle specialist Wednesday, and the Blue Jays apparently came to the conclusion that it would be best to hold Tulowitzki out for a couple months. Aledmys Diaz, Yangervis Solarte and Danny Espinosa are all options to see action at shortstop while Tulowitzki is out.
