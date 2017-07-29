Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Lands on disabled list
Tulowitzki (ankle) was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He stepped awkwardly on the side of the first-base bag Friday and injured his ankle. It's uncertain how long he will be out -- the Blue Jays will send Tulo for an MRI later Saturday -- but look for some combination of Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney at short in the meantime. Tulowitzki has looked like a shell of his former self throughout the season and he's batting just .244/.292/.289 since the break, and with this injury, deeper league owners may want to finally cut bait.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Will rejoin lineup Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Does fielding drills Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Remains sidelined Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Nagged by groin issue•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...