Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Lands on disabled list

Tulowitzki (ankle) was placed on the 10-day DL on Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He stepped awkwardly on the side of the first-base bag Friday and injured his ankle. It's uncertain how long he will be out -- the Blue Jays will send Tulo for an MRI later Saturday -- but look for some combination of Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney at short in the meantime. Tulowitzki has looked like a shell of his former self throughout the season and he's batting just .244/.292/.289 since the break, and with this injury, deeper league owners may want to finally cut bait.