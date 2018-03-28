Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Meeting with specialist Wednesday
Tulowitzki (ankle) is scheduled to visit with a foot specialist Wednesday, which should help the Blue Jays determine the next steps for the shortstop's rehab process, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tulowitzki was only expected to miss minimal time at the beginning of spring after developing a bone spur in his right ankle, but after the inflammation failed to dissipate in the weeks that followed, it became clear the 33-year-old would begin his season on the disabled list. At this juncture, it appears the ankle is most problematic for Tulowitzki when he runs, as he stated over the weekend that he's been able to hit and take groundballs from a stationary position without any issues. The meeting with the specialist should shed more light on Tulowitzki's recovery timeline, and it's not out of the question that the veteran would require surgery to address the bone spur. In that worst-case scenario, Tulowitzki would likely hit the 60-day DL, which would sideline him for at least the first two months of the season and open up a spot on the 40-man roster.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Officially ruled out for Opening Day•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Not looking good for season opener•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: No date for return•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Fields grounders, takes batting practice Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Heel surgery not deemed necessary•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Dealing with bone spur•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...