Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Meeting with specialist Wednesday

Tulowitzki (ankle) is scheduled to visit with a foot specialist Wednesday, which should help the Blue Jays determine the next steps for the shortstop's rehab process, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tulowitzki was only expected to miss minimal time at the beginning of spring after developing a bone spur in his right ankle, but after the inflammation failed to dissipate in the weeks that followed, it became clear the 33-year-old would begin his season on the disabled list. At this juncture, it appears the ankle is most problematic for Tulowitzki when he runs, as he stated over the weekend that he's been able to hit and take groundballs from a stationary position without any issues. The meeting with the specialist should shed more light on Tulowitzki's recovery timeline, and it's not out of the question that the veteran would require surgery to address the bone spur. In that worst-case scenario, Tulowitzki would likely hit the 60-day DL, which would sideline him for at least the first two months of the season and open up a spot on the 40-man roster.