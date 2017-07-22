Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Nagged by groin issue
Tulowitzki is dealing with groin soreness stemming from his final at-bat in Friday's game, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This explains why he's getting his second day off in three games. Manager John Gibbons said that Tulo will likely miss the rest of the weekend, and if he's not ready to go by Monday, he very well could land on the disabled list due to how short the team's bench already is. Consider him day-to-day for now, but given the shortstop's injury history, it wouldn't be too shocking to see him land on the DL once again. Ryan Goins is taking over for him at shortstop Saturday and would likely do so moving forward if Tulowitzki misses more time.
