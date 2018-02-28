Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: No date for return

Tulowitzki (heel) continues to take grounders but is without a date for his return to game action, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manager John Gibbons said Tulowitzki is "moving pretty good," but the team wants to be cautious in hopes of avoiding a setback. There were already plenty of reasons to be bearish on the veteran shortstop, but the fact that he's already banged up only adds another element of risk. He still has plenty of time to get right in time to be the Jays' Opening Day shortstop. Aledmys Diaz and Yangervis Solarte are around to offer quality infield depth that Toronto did not have last year. The team may be tempted to give Tulowitzki a day or two off each week this season in an effort to avoid long injury-related absences.