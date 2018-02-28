Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: No date for return
Tulowitzki (heel) continues to take grounders but is without a date for his return to game action, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Manager John Gibbons said Tulowitzki is "moving pretty good," but the team wants to be cautious in hopes of avoiding a setback. There were already plenty of reasons to be bearish on the veteran shortstop, but the fact that he's already banged up only adds another element of risk. He still has plenty of time to get right in time to be the Jays' Opening Day shortstop. Aledmys Diaz and Yangervis Solarte are around to offer quality infield depth that Toronto did not have last year. The team may be tempted to give Tulowitzki a day or two off each week this season in an effort to avoid long injury-related absences.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Fields grounders, takes batting practice Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Heel surgery not deemed necessary•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Dealing with bone spur•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Comes off DL•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Has support as 2018 starter•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Ankle shouldn't be issue in spring training•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Podcast: Is third base shallow?
Nolan Arenado headlines a pretty strong group of third basemen for 2018, but it might not be...
-
Spring Training: Kopech sizzling early
Noah Syndergaard and Michael Kopech each lit up the radar gun in his first start, and some...