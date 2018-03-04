Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Not looking good for season opener
Manager John Gibbons acknowledged Sunday that Tulowitzki (heel) is moving in the "right direction," but he does not expect the shortstop to be ready for Opening Day, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tulowitzki has been able to participate in hitting and fielding drills, but the team appears to be taking a conservative approach with regards to getting the infielder back into game action. Though he has nearly a month before the regular season commences, Tulowitzki doesn't yet have a clear return date in sight. At this point, it seems likely either Aledmys Diaz or Yangervis Solarte will man shortstop for the Blue Jays on Opening Day.
