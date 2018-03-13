Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Officially ruled out for Opening Day

Tulowitzki (heel) has been officially ruled out for Opening Day, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Tulowitzki has been dealing with a chronic bone spur since the start of camp. The Blue Jays believe he could return before April is over, but given his age and injury history, a more pessimistic outlook may be necessary. Aledmys Diaz and Yangervis Solarte are likely to battle for playing time at shortstop while Tulowitzki remains out.