Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Potentially out for season
Tulowitzki (ankle) seems to be a long-shot to return to action this season, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Chisholm added that manager John Gibbons wouldn't rule the shortstop out for certain, although given recent developments and Tulo's vast injury history, the club may simply opt to take the loss in this instance and get him ready for 2018. Tulowitzki is currently in a cast, but his status should clear up once he's allowed to shed it.
