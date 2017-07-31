Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Potentially out for season

Tulowitzki (ankle) seems to be a long-shot to return to action this season, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Chisholm added that manager John Gibbons wouldn't rule the shortstop out for certain, although given recent developments and Tulo's vast injury history, the club may simply opt to take the loss in this instance and get him ready for 2018. Tulowitzki is currently in a cast, but his status should clear up once he's allowed to shed it.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast