Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Remains sidelined Sunday

Tulowitzki (groin) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians.

Manager John Gibbons was optimistic that Tulowitzki would reenter the starting nine for the series finale after missing the two of the previous three games with a sore groin, but the veteran shortstop apparently isn't feeling quite healthy enough to play just yet. Darwin Barney will remain in the lineup while Tulowitzki stays on the bench, but the 32-year-old could still be called upon to make a pinch-hit appearance Sunday if his groin issue doesn't hinder him too much on the basepaths.