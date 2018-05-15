Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Resumes running
Tulowitzki (heel) started running on an antigravity treadmill, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tulowitzki is also taking grounders and hopes to progress to live batting practice sometime next week. He's been on the shelf all season after undergoing surgery to remove bone spurs in both of his heels at the beginning of April. He won't be eligible to return until the end of May, and it seems likely that he'll require additional time on the disabled list given his lack of progress thus far. In the meantime, Aledmys Diaz (ankle) will continue to fill in for him at shortstop, though Gio Urshela and Richard Urena are splitting duties while both Diaz and Tulowitzki are sidelined.
