Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: To undergo surgery next week
Tulowitzki will undergo a surgical procedure to remove the bone spurs in both of his feet Monday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Tulowitzki is expected to be out for approximately eight weeks -- six off the field, then two of rehab -- following surgery, which was determined after the club discussed options with five different specialists over the course of the past few days. The shortstop could wind up needing a little longer than the eight weeks, since that seems like an optimistic timetable, especially considering his prior injury history. Tulowitzki was officially placed on the 60-day DL on Thursday.
