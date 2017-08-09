Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Transferred to 60-day DL
Tulowitzki (ankle) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Wednesday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Tulowitzki is on the mend from significant ligament damage in his ankle and remains a candidate for surgery, so this move all but confirms he won't take the field again in 2017. It brings an end to what has been a frustrating season for the 32-year-old, with a career-worst .249/.300/.378 slash line over just 66 games, shortened by multiple stints on the DL. Tulowitzki now faces a long offseason of recovery from his latest ailment, with hopes of coming back healthy for spring training 2018.
