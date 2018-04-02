Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Undergoes heel surgery
Tulowitzki underwent surgery to remove bone spurs in both heels Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The surgery reportedly went well, though Tulowitzki will be out until at least late May. The 33-year-old was an effective fantasy contributor as recently as 2016, when he hit .254 with 24 homers and 79 RBI in 131 games, though given his age and injury history it would be unwise to count on him for considerable contributions when he returns from his latest injury.
