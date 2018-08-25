Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Unlikely to return in 2018

Manager John Gibbons said Friday that he's not anticipating Tulowitzki (heel) to play for Toronto this season, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tulowitzki has yet to appear in a game in 2018 due to bilateral heel bone spurs, which required him to undergo a surgical procedure in early April. Though he was able to resume activities in late May, Tulowitzki -- who is not known to be a quick healer -- has yet to progress to a rehab assignment. With the minor-league season winding down, Gibbons doesn't expect Tulowitzki to get to a healthy enough spot where it's worth thrusting him back into the lineup for a couple weeks in September. Looking ahead, he should be fully operational for spring training.