Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Will rejoin lineup Monday

Tulowitzki (groin) will start at shortstop and bat sixth Monday against the Athletics, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It appeared that Tulowitzki might be in store for another day off after he did only light baserunning during pregame drills, but his presence in the lineup suggests that may have only been for preservation purposes. The Blue Jays' decision to deploy Tulowitzki at shortstop in his return to action following a two-game hiatus suggests that there's little concern the groin injury will compromise his mobility in the field. Darwin Barney will hit the bench to make room for Tulowitzki in the middle infield.