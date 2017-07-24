Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Will rejoin lineup Monday
Tulowitzki (groin) will start at shortstop and bat sixth Monday against the Athletics, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It appeared that Tulowitzki might be in store for another day off after he did only light baserunning during pregame drills, but his presence in the lineup suggests that may have only been for preservation purposes. The Blue Jays' decision to deploy Tulowitzki at shortstop in his return to action following a two-game hiatus suggests that there's little concern the groin injury will compromise his mobility in the field. Darwin Barney will hit the bench to make room for Tulowitzki in the middle infield.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Does fielding drills Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Remains sidelined Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Nagged by groin issue•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Hits bench for second time in three days•
-
Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Collects two hits Friday•
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...