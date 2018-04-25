Blue Jays' Troy Tulowitzki: Will resume activities this week
Tulowitzki (heel) will start participating in baseball activities this week, according to manager John Gibbons, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tulowitzki underwent surgery to remove bone spurs in both heels around the beginning of April and was placed on the 60-day disabled list, which will leave him sidelined until at least late May. In his absence, Aledmys Diaz has been the Blue Jays' primary shortstop, and will remain there until Tulowitzki is able to return.
