France will start at first base and bat fifth in Thursday's game against the Cubs.

Before being excluded from the lineup for Wednesday's 4-1 loss, France had started in each of the Blue Jays' previous six contests and went 10-for-22 with five doubles, one walk, five runs and two RBI. Though he's gotten off to a nice start to his tenure with the Blue Jays after being acquired from the Twins on July 31, France could fade into more of a part-time role once the Blue Jays get George Springer (concussion) back from the 7-day injured list.