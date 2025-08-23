France went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's win over the Marlins.

Getting the start at first base in place of Vladimir Guerrero (hamstring) and batting sixth, France rapped a two-run single in the first inning. He's started three straight games, going 3-for-10, but Guerrero could rejoin the starting nine as soon as Saturday, bumping France back into a bench role. Over 54 plate appearances since being acquired from the Twins at the trade deadline, France is slashing .327/.389/.429, but he's still looking for his first homer in a Blue Jays uniform.