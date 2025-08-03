France is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

After being acquired from the Twins on Thursday, France picked up starts at designated hitter and first base in the first two games of the Blue Jays' series with the Royals, going 1-for-8 at the plate. Though he'll hit the bench Sunday while Nathan Lukes gets a day off from playing the outfield and serves as Toronto's DH, France should have a fairly clear path to regular at-bats until the Blue Jays get one or two of George Springer (concussion), Andres Gimenez (ankle) and Anthony Santander (shoulder) back from the injured list.