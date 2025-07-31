The Blue Jays acquired France and Louis Varland from the Twins on Thursday in exchange for Alan Roden and Kendry Rojas, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

France has been more of a part-time lineup presence for the Twins lately, but the organization still found a way to offload him at the deadline. The 31-year-old has a .251/.320/.357 slash line in 101 games this season and isn't likely to have a significant role with the first-place Blue Jays.