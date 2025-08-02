France went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Friday's loss to the Royals.

With George Springer (concussion) on the shelf, France got the start at DH and batted sixth in his Blue Jays debut after being acquired from the Twins at the trade deadline. The 31-year-old could see regular at-bats in the short term, but once Springer is back, France will likely find himself on the bench most days, providing depth at first base behind Vladimir Guerrero and getting some short-side platoon work at DH. Through 391 plate appearances this season, France has a mediocre .249/.317/.353 with six homers and 44 RBI.