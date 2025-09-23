default-cbs-image
The Blue Jays placed France on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left oblique inflammation.

France's injury will force him to miss the remainder of the regular season, though he will be eligible to return before the start of the ALDS. His move to the IL will clear a roster spot for Anthony Santander (shoulder), who was activated from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

