Blue Jays' Ty France: Losing out on playing time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
France is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
On the bench for the fourth time in five games, France appears to have moved into a part-time role following George Springer's return from the 7-day injured list. Expect most of the right-handed-hitting France's playing time to come against left-handed pitching while the Blue Jays have all their key hitters available save for Anthony Santander (shoulder).
