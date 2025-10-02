default-cbs-image
France (oblique) participated in the Blue Jays' intrasquad game Thursday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

France is eligible to return from his left oblique injury for the ALDS and would appear to have a shot to be ready. The 31-year-old has been sidelined since late September with left oblique inflammation.

