Blue Jays' Ty France: Plays in intrasquad game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
France (oblique) participated in the Blue Jays' intrasquad game Thursday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
France is eligible to return from his left oblique injury for the ALDS and would appear to have a shot to be ready. The 31-year-old has been sidelined since late September with left oblique inflammation.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ty France: Lands on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Ty France: Slugs first homer with new team•
-
Blue Jays' Ty France: Retreating to bench•
-
Blue Jays' Ty France: Drives in two in Friday's win•
-
Blue Jays' Ty France: Losing out on playing time•
-
Blue Jays' Ty France: Back in starting nine Thursday•