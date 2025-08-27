France is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

France went 4-for-23 at the plate while starting in each of the Blue Jays' last seven games, but he'll head back to the bench Wednesday and is likely to see his playing time get scaled back moving forward. Five of those starts came while Vladimir Guerrero was out of the lineup due to a hamstring injury, but he served as the Blue Jays' designated hitter in the previous two contests and will return to his usual home at first base Wednesday.