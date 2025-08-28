France launched a solo home run as a pinch hitter during Wednesday's win over the Twins.

The 31-year-old first baseman got some revenge against the team that shipped him out at the trade deadline, coming off the bench to loft a Genesis Cabrera splitter over the left-field wall in the eighth inning. It was France's seventh homer of the season and his first as a Blue Jay, and through 71 plate appearances with Toronto he's slashing .286/.352/.413 with five doubles, six RBI and eight runs.