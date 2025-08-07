France went 4-for-4 with three doubles, four runs scored and an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Rockies.

The Blue Jays wrapped up a record-setting series with a 20-1 rout, and France was right in the thick of the fireworks. The 31-year-old has three multi-hit performances in 14 games since the All-Star break, with the first two coming as a member of the Twins, and France is slashing .311/.415/.444 over that stretch with six doubles, three RBI and nine runs. Based on his usage since being traded to the Blue Jays, his main role over the final weeks of the season will be to handle first base against left-handed pitchers while Vladimir Guerrero slides over to designated hitter.